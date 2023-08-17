Kyrgyz company sees promising investment opportunities in food sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) ::A visiting delegation of Kyrgyzstan business community on Thursday described Pakistan as a promising destination for investment, especially in the food sector.

Zhumadil Egemberdiev, who is heading the delegation of a company "Shoro," expressed keen interest to explore potential investment avenues and collaborations within Pakistan's vibrant food industry, particularly in the Punjab province.

Talking to Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis, he stressed the need for focusing on a mutual goal of fostering economic growth and enhancing bilateral ties.

He said recognizing the abundant resources, skilled workforce, and growing consumer demand within Pakistan, Kyrgyz businessmen were enthusiastic about the prospect of joint ventures and partnerships that could drive innovation, employment opportunities, and market expansion.

Zhumadil Egemberdiev said the food industry, being an essential component of both countries' economies, offered a plethora of opportunities for collaboration.

He said Kyrgyzstan's expertise in certain food products and processing techniques could synergize effectively with Pakistan's rich agricultural resources and establish international standard food processing facilities.

"This potential partnership can result in the creation of value-added products, improved supply chains, and a broader market reach," he added.

Zhumadil Egemberdiev proposed the establishment of a collaborative platform that facilitated communication, knowledge exchange, and business matchmaking between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

"This platform can serve as a foundation for dialogue, enabling interested parties from both nations to explore areas of synergy, and identify specific projects for investment," he added.

Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House and Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said he believed that the successful realization of such collaborations could not only benefit the two economies but also contribute to the global food market efficiently. He said he envisioned a partnership that was built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence.

Meher Kashif Younis said "As we embark on this exciting journey of exploring investment opportunities, we look forward to receiving Kyrgyz business community's insights, suggestions, and recommendations on how to proceed effectively?"He said valuable guidance would be instrumental in shaping the direction of the collective efforts and maximizing the potential of this partnership.