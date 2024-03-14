Open Menu

Kyrgyz Honorary Consul Felicitated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Thursday greeted leading businessman Meher Kashif Younis on his appointment as the honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore including the territory of Punjab province.

Malik said that it is recognition of Younis remarkable achievements and dedication to fostering international relations and praised his commitment to serving as a bridge between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

He emphasised the significance of such appointments in enhancing Pakistan's global outreach and promoting economic growth through collaboration with other countries.

He hoped that Meher Kashif Younis would play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties, promoting trade, and facilitating cultural exchanges between the two countries, besides exchanges of higher education delegations. "His appointment signifies a testament to his expertise, leadership, and contribution to the business community, reflecting positively on Pakistan's diplomatic endeavors," he remarked.

Iftikhar Ali Malik wished him success in the days to come further enhancing the relationship between two countries for mutual prosperity and development.

