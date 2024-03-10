LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Kyrgyz Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev inaugurated the newly established

office of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it signifies a pivotal step towards

bolstering bilateral trade between the two countries.

"Situated in Lahore, a bustling economic hub in Pakistan, this initiative aims

to facilitate and cater to the needs of traders from either sides," he remarked.

Congratulating the newly appointed honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore,

Meher Kashif Younis, he added, the Consul office will serve as a diplomatic

liaison, promoting ties and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.

"It will provide essential consular services including visa facilitation, legal

assistance, and support for exchange of trade and educational delegations,"

he mentioned.

Honorary Consul Meher Kashif Younis, who is also the Chairman Kyrgyzstan

Trade House (KTH), said that he would provide a platform for showcasing

Kyrgyzstani products and connecting Kyrgyzstani businesses with potential

partners and investors in Lahore and across Pakistan.

This office, he said,

would help enhance accessibility to Kyrgyzstani goods and promotes trade

relationships.

"The strategic location of Lahore and the cultural affinity between the two

countries, this collaboration holds immense potential for mutually beneficial

trade opportunities and further strengthening the ties between Kyrgyzstan

and Pakistan," he observed.

Later, the Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev handed over Meher Kashif Younis

the letter of permission to operate the honorary consulate in Lahore including

the territory of Punjab. He also visited different sections of the consulate and

expressed satisfaction.