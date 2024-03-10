Kyrgyz Honorary Consul's Office Opens In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Kyrgyz Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev inaugurated the newly established
office of the Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that it signifies a pivotal step towards
bolstering bilateral trade between the two countries.
"Situated in Lahore, a bustling economic hub in Pakistan, this initiative aims
to facilitate and cater to the needs of traders from either sides," he remarked.
Congratulating the newly appointed honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore,
Meher Kashif Younis, he added, the Consul office will serve as a diplomatic
liaison, promoting ties and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan.
"It will provide essential consular services including visa facilitation, legal
assistance, and support for exchange of trade and educational delegations,"
he mentioned.
Honorary Consul Meher Kashif Younis, who is also the Chairman Kyrgyzstan
Trade House (KTH), said that he would provide a platform for showcasing
Kyrgyzstani products and connecting Kyrgyzstani businesses with potential
partners and investors in Lahore and across Pakistan.
This office, he said,
would help enhance accessibility to Kyrgyzstani goods and promotes trade
relationships.
"The strategic location of Lahore and the cultural affinity between the two
countries, this collaboration holds immense potential for mutually beneficial
trade opportunities and further strengthening the ties between Kyrgyzstan
and Pakistan," he observed.
Later, the Ambassador Ulanbek Totuiaev handed over Meher Kashif Younis
the letter of permission to operate the honorary consulate in Lahore including
the territory of Punjab. He also visited different sections of the consulate and
expressed satisfaction.
