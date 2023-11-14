Kyrgyz- Pak IGC pivotal to establish stronger economic foundation, foster enhanced mutual cooperation: Energy Minister

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Muhammad Ali has said that the Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) is pivotal in establishing a stronger economic foundation and fostering enhanced mutual cooperation between the two countries.

He was speaking during the 4th Session of Kyrgyz-Pakistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade- Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation held in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic, on November 10, a Commerce Ministry news release said on Tuesday.

The Co-Chairs for the 4th Session of the IGC were Minister for Energy (Power Division) of Pakistan and Baisalov Edil Zholdubaevich, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Energy Minister led the Pakistani delegation, comprising senior officials from the ministries of Economic Affairs, Commerce and Energy (Power Division) at the ICG session.

The minister, referring to the enduring historical and cultural bonds between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, expressed the readiness of the Pakistani side for an active dialogue and practical actions to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Underscoring collaboration in the energy sector, he reaffirmed its crucial role in mutual growth.

Stressing the importance of the CASA-1000 regional project, the minister emphasized the commitment from both sides for its expeditious completion to realize shared goals.

While highlighting a significant trade surge from US$ 1.14 million in January 2017 to US$ 11.23 million, he stressed the need for a robust Plan of Action to address trade barriers, with the Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment playing a pivotal role.

He lauded the ongoing talks for the Transit Trade Agreement, citing the year-round accessibility of the Karakoram Highway as a key opportunity for facilitating transit trade and fortifying bilateral economic ties.

The minister also reiterated Pakistan’s interest in fostering cooperation for a bilateral e-commerce platform, recognizing the Kyrgyz Republic’s growing role as a logistics and e-commerce hub.

Delving into cultural and people- to-people connections, he highlighted the presence of over 15,000 Pakistani students pursuing higher education in the Kyrgyz Republic and the growing influx of tourists to the country, illustrating a shared affinity for Kyrgyz culture, heritage, and scenic landscapes.

He also acknowledged the significance of the agriculture sector and advocated for collaboration in research, value addition, food processing, and joint ventures.

Baisalov Edil Zholdubaevich, in his opening remarks, warmly welcomed the Pakistani delegation and highlighted the session’s importance in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

He emphasized the Kyrgyz Republic’s interest in utilizing the potential of Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, given the country’s lack of direct access to the open sea. It would provide the shortest access to Central Asian countries and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to the open sea.

In addition to economic considerations, Baisalov highlighted the growing collaboration in culture and humanitarian efforts, particularly noting the rapid development of joint training centers in fields such as medicine, distance learning, law, and finance.

During the session, the delegates engaged in discussions aimed at actualizing enhanced regional connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia, placing particular emphasis on the advancement of rail, road, and air links, alongside fostering increased people-to-people engagement.

"These collective endeavors are oriented towards promoting enduring stability, peace, and prosperity in the region," the press release said.

