Kyrgyz Prime Minister Backs Expanding Use of National Currencies Within EAEU

CHOLPON-ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) ATA, Kyrgyzstan, August 26 (Sputnik) - A more active use of national currencies in mutual settlements will bolster the economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Friday.

The Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon Ata currently hosts the meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council, which brought together the prime ministers of the five member states, namely Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich.

The commission discussed promoting mutual settlements in national currencies "in detail," with particular emphasis on the avenues of their development and relevant indicators, Japarov said.

According to him, the prime ministers outlined the recommendations designed to facilitate mutual acceptance of payment cards within the EAEU, payments via correspondent accounts made with national currencies and free flows of financial information across the member states, among other issues.

"I am confident that the implementation of these guidelines will have a positive effect, resulting in greater resilience of national economies and macroeconomic stability of our integration," Japarov said.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is also taking part in the meeting as a guest visitor and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov as a delegate of an EAEU observer state.