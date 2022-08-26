UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Backs Expanding Use Of National Currencies Within EAEU

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Backs Expanding Use of National Currencies Within EAEU

CHOLPON-ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) ATA, Kyrgyzstan, August 26 (Sputnik) - A more active use of national currencies in mutual settlements will bolster the economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov said on Friday.

The Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon Ata currently hosts the meeting of the EAEU intergovernmental council, which brought together the prime ministers of the five member states, namely Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich.

The commission discussed promoting mutual settlements in national currencies "in detail," with particular emphasis on the avenues of their development and relevant indicators, Japarov said.

According to him, the prime ministers outlined the recommendations designed to facilitate mutual acceptance of payment cards within the EAEU, payments via correspondent accounts made with national currencies and free flows of financial information across the member states, among other issues.

"I am confident that the implementation of these guidelines will have a positive effect, resulting in greater resilience of national economies and macroeconomic stability of our integration," Japarov said.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov is also taking part in the meeting as a guest visitor and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov as a delegate of an EAEU observer state.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Cholpon Ata Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan August

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

15 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

15 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk h ..

US Approves Possible $1.95Bln Sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Australia - Pent ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.