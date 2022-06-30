UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyz Republic Keen To Enhance Multi-front Relations With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Kyrgyz republic keen to enhance multi-front relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyz, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich said here on Thursday that his country had keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through enhancement of trade, investment and business.

The ambassador, during a call on meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail discussed mutual relationship between both the countries, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry.

On the occasion, the finance minister shared that the government of Pakistan attached great importance to development of bilateral relations with friendly countries, it added.

He also apprised the Kyrgyz Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

The minister thanked the ambassador and assured him of full support to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries in various sectors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

1 minute ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

47 minutes ago
 PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qur ..

PTI conspired against him to become Punjab CM: Qureshi

1 hour ago
 POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

POL prices are likely to go up by Rs10 from July 1

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.