Kyrgyz republic keen to enhance multi-front relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyz, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich said here on Thursday that his country had keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through enhancement of trade, investment and business.

The ambassador, during a call on meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail discussed mutual relationship between both the countries, according to press statement issued by Finance Ministry.

On the occasion, the finance minister shared that the government of Pakistan attached great importance to development of bilateral relations with friendly countries, it added.

He also apprised the Kyrgyz Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

The minister thanked the ambassador and assured him of full support to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries in various sectors.