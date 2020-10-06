UrduPoint.com
Kyrgyz Union Of Banks Says ATMs Disconnected To Prevent Looting Amid Protests

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:33 PM

The head of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, Anvar Abdraev, said on Tuesday that ATMS were disconnected in the country amid the protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, and money was withdrawn from there to prevent looting

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The head of the Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan, Anvar Abdraev, said on Tuesday that ATMS were disconnected in the country amid the protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, and money was withdrawn from there to prevent looting.

"Today, funds were removed from the ATMS, to prevent operations, and the ATMS were disconnected. You are aware of the sad experience in 2005 and 2010, when some people crashed ATMs, when there was looting," Abdraev said, as quoted by Sputnik Kyrgyzstan.

Abdraev expressed the belief that commercial banks and ATMs would resume operation already by Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz Finance Ministry reported suspending financial operations.

