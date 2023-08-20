Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Business Leader Invites Pakistani Traders For Collaboration And Investment In Food Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan business leader invites Pakistani traders for collaboration and investment in food industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Zhumadil Egemberdiev, leader of the Kyrgyzstan business delegation currently visiting Pakistan on Sunday extended an invitation to Pakistani traders to visit his country for mutually identifying areas of collaboration, investment avenues, and joint ventures, especially in the food industry.

During an interaction with the Pakistani business community on the last leg of the tour he said he held marathons fruitful meetings and recognized the immense potential that lies in fostering economic ties between the two countries, said a news release issued here.

He said, "He will be eager to welcome the Pak delegation to Kyrgyzstan to further explore the exciting avenues of collaboration and joint ventures said adding that the Primary focus of this visit will be to delve into opportunities within the food industry, as well as identifying potential investment prospects across various sectors." He said, "He believed that by combining our strengths and expertise, we can create mutually beneficial partnerships that will contribute to the growth of both our economies.

" He hoped, "The Pak delegation will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions, networking sessions, and site visits that will provide you with valuable insights into the business landscape of Kyrgyzstan." Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan Meher Kashif Younis present on the occasion said, "His prime aim is to facilitate an environment where ideas can flourish, collaborations can take root, and partnerships can be nurtured." He said, "Egemberdiev,a shareholder of "Shoro " company, and his team will ensure that the Pak delegation visit is both productive and memorable, offering first-hand experiences of Kyrgyz hospitality and culture." He said, "This is a remarkable chance to embark on a journey of business expansion and innovation.""Let us join hands and create a foundation for prosperous ventures that will leave a lasting impact on our economies," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Visit Kyrgyzstan SITE Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

11 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

14 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

14 hours ago
Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

14 hours ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

14 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

14 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

14 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

14 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business