Kyrgyzstan business leader invites Pakistani traders for collaboration and investment in food industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Zhumadil Egemberdiev, leader of the Kyrgyzstan business delegation currently visiting Pakistan on Sunday extended an invitation to Pakistani traders to visit his country for mutually identifying areas of collaboration, investment avenues, and joint ventures, especially in the food industry.

During an interaction with the Pakistani business community on the last leg of the tour he said he held marathons fruitful meetings and recognized the immense potential that lies in fostering economic ties between the two countries, said a news release issued here.

He said, "He will be eager to welcome the Pak delegation to Kyrgyzstan to further explore the exciting avenues of collaboration and joint ventures said adding that the Primary focus of this visit will be to delve into opportunities within the food industry, as well as identifying potential investment prospects across various sectors." He said, "He believed that by combining our strengths and expertise, we can create mutually beneficial partnerships that will contribute to the growth of both our economies.

" He hoped, "The Pak delegation will have the opportunity to engage in in-depth discussions, networking sessions, and site visits that will provide you with valuable insights into the business landscape of Kyrgyzstan." Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan Meher Kashif Younis present on the occasion said, "His prime aim is to facilitate an environment where ideas can flourish, collaborations can take root, and partnerships can be nurtured." He said, "Egemberdiev,a shareholder of "Shoro " company, and his team will ensure that the Pak delegation visit is both productive and memorable, offering first-hand experiences of Kyrgyz hospitality and culture." He said, "This is a remarkable chance to embark on a journey of business expansion and innovation.""Let us join hands and create a foundation for prosperous ventures that will leave a lasting impact on our economies," he added.