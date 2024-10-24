Kyrgyzstan Exports Over 8.7 Tons Of Gold In First 8 Months
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Kyrgyzstan exported over 8.72 tons of gold worth 639.6 million U.S. dollars from January to August this year, the country's National Statistics Committee reported Thursday
The main buyers of its gold were Britain, which bought 5.89 tons, Switzerland 971.5 kg and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 13.5 kg.
Kyrgyzstan exported 8.717 tons of gold worth 545.2 million U.S. dollars over the same period last year.
