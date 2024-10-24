Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Exports Over 8.7 Tons Of Gold In First 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Kyrgyzstan exports over 8.7 tons of gold in first 8 months

Kyrgyzstan exported over 8.72 tons of gold worth 639.6 million U.S. dollars from January to August this year, the country's National Statistics Committee reported Thursday

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Kyrgyzstan exported over 8.72 tons of gold worth 639.6 million U.S. dollars from January to August this year, the country's National Statistics Committee reported Thursday.

The main buyers of its gold were Britain, which bought 5.89 tons, Switzerland 971.5 kg and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 13.5 kg.

Kyrgyzstan exported 8.717 tons of gold worth 545.2 million U.S. dollars over the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

UAE Same Switzerland Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates January August Gold From Million

Recent Stories

SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffi ..

SSP Traffic conducts visit to tackle public traffic issues

4 minutes ago
 US Congress men's letter to US President in favor ..

US Congress men's letter to US President in favor of founder PTI is interference ..

36 minutes ago
 PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

4 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

5 hours ago
 IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

6 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's new PM on shaky ground

Shigeru Ishiba: Japan's new PM on shaky ground

2 minutes ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business