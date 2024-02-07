Open Menu

Kyrgyzstan Interested In Boosting Business Ties With Pakistan: Kyrgyz Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Kyrgyzstan interested in boosting business ties with Pakistan: Kyrgyz Ambassador

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev on Wednesday said that his country was interested in further boosting its business ties with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev on Wednesday said that his country was interested in further boosting its business ties with Pakistan to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

He stressed that both countries should develop sustainable business relations as they have good potential to cooperate in many sectors of the economy.

He said that a business delegation from Pakistan should visit Kyrgyzstan to explore joint ventures and business partnerships, said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan was importing pharmaceuticals, sports goods, and other products from Pakistan while it was exporting dry fruits, and agricultural products to Pakistan and added both countries should do business in more products as they have good potential for it.

He assured that his embassy would cooperate with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in the initiatives for promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries. 

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can cooperate in many areas including agriculture, industry, energy, and tourism.

He said that the geographical location of both countries offers good potential to increase collaboration and play a role in promoting regional trade in their respective regions.

Pakistan can provide Kyrgyzstan with easy access to many promising markets including the middle East and South Asia, he added.

Bakhtawari said Similarly, Kyrgyzstan can provide Pakistan with easy access to the Central Asian States. Therefore, strong trade and economic relations would be very beneficial for both countries and regions. He said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should focus on diversification of trade to achieve better results.

He said that ICCI would consider taking a business delegation to Kyrgyzstan to explore business partnerships.

Faad Waheed Senior Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan should share expertise to benefit each other.

He said that both countries should explore all untapped areas of cooperation to strengthen business relations. 

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Kyrgyz Republic should take benefit of Pakistani seaports to get access to other potential markets.

He said that road, rail, and air links between Pakistan and Central Asian countries are important to develop strong business and people-to-people relations.

Sheikh Muhammad Ejaz, Maqsood Tabish, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Business Agriculture Visit Road Kyrgyzstan Middle East Chamber Market Commerce All From Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

2 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

2 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

2 minutes ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

6 minutes ago
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

6 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized for general election in ..

All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari

28 minutes ago
 Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain c ..

Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox

28 minutes ago
 IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electr ..

IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Da ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business