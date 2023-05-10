UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Puts New Banknotes Into Circulation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Kyrgyzstan puts new banknotes into circulation

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday put into circulation banknotes of 200, 500 and 1,000 som denominations of the new fifth series of the national currency

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday put into circulation banknotes of 200, 500 and 1,000 som denominations of the new fifth series of the national currency.

The National Bank said that the new series of banknotes is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Kyrgyzstan's national currency and reflects its evolution from its introduction in 1993 to the present: from simple coupons containing a minimum set of security elements to banknotes with a high level of protection against counterfeiting.

Portraits of representatives of art and culture on the front side and sights of the republic on the reverse side of the banknotes have been preserved. The main color and size of banknotes also remained unchanged.

All banknotes of the national currency have the status of an official circulating medium in the territory of Kyrgyzstan and are subject to mandatory acceptance as a means of payment, regardless of the year of issue.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

ISPR declares to give strong response to any furth ..

ISPR declares to give strong response to any further attack on law enforcement a ..

4 minutes ago
 Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustaina ..

Barakah: A key player in energy security, sustainability

9 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Cli ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits first UAE Climate Tech forum

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace ..

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia's efforts for peace in Sudan

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly ..

Stock markets mixed as US inflation eases slightly

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.