Kyrgyzstan puts new banknotes into circulation

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday put into circulation banknotes of 200, 500 and 1,000 som denominations of the new fifth series of the national currency

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday put into circulation banknotes of 200, 500 and 1,000 som denominations of the new fifth series of the national currency.

The National Bank said that the new series of banknotes is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the introduction of Kyrgyzstan's national currency and reflects its evolution from its introduction in 1993 to the present: from simple coupons containing a minimum set of security elements to banknotes with a high level of protection against counterfeiting.

Portraits of representatives of art and culture on the front side and sights of the republic on the reverse side of the banknotes have been preserved. The main color and size of banknotes also remained unchanged.

All banknotes of the national currency have the status of an official circulating medium in the territory of Kyrgyzstan and are subject to mandatory acceptance as a means of payment, regardless of the year of issue.