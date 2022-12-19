Kyrgyzstan wants enhanced trade relations with Pakistan

Ulanbek Totuiaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, said that his country wanted enhanced trade relations with Pakistan as both countries had good potential to do trade.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Ulanbek Totuiaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, said that his country wanted enhanced trade relations with Pakistan as both countries had good potential to do trade.

He said that Kyrgyzstan exported 3,000 tons of coal this year to Pakistan and being a rich country in natural resources, can supply more items to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan can export many products to Kyrgyzstan including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and agricultural products. He said that Pakistani mangoes and citrus have also great potential in Kyrgyzstan.

He said that Kyrgyzstan is importing marble from India and Pakistani marble exporters have a good opportunity to capture the market in Kyrgyzstan.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The Kyrgyz Envoy said that a Kyrgyzstan House would be opened in Lahore next to display the Kyrgyz products for Pakistani consumers. He said that a China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project would be extended to Peshawar through Afghanistan in future which would help in boosting trade relations.

He said that an investment summit would be held in Kyrgyzstan in January or February next year and stressed that Pakistani investors should participate in it to explore business and investment opportunities in his country. He said that ICCI should form a delegation for Kyrgyzstan and assured that his embassy would provide cooperation in facilitating its visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Engineer Muhammad Zafar ul islam Zafar, Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are enjoying cordial relations, but their bilateral trade of around US$ 8-9 million is much below the actual potential of both countries. He said that both countries are doing trade in limited items and they should focus on diversification of trade to achieve better results.

He said that Pakistan can provide easy access to Kyrgyzstan through its port to many world markets.

He said that the Kyrgyzstan embassy should share a list of potential areas for business and investment for Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan so that ICCI could form a delegation for Kyrgyzstan to take advantage of them.