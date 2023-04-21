UrduPoint.com

Kyrgyzstan Wants To Bolster Bilateral Trade Relations With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Kyrgyzstan wants to bolster bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis on Friday said that Kyrgyzstan always valued its cordial relationship with Pakistan and wanted to further bolster bilateral trade and economic relations between the two Muslim brotherly countries.

Talking to a delegation of importers and exporters led by Shahid Nazir at the trade house in Lahore, he said, "Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan bilateral trade is below its vast potential that must grow and flourish in the days to come as Kyrgyzstan wants a sustainable enhanced trade volume with Pakistan that will be very beneficial for both countries." He said, "Direct air links help bolster bilateral trade three times between the two countries." He said, "Kyrgyzstan has offered a basket of attractive incentives to Pakistan's private sector and the Pakistani business community should take benefit of these facilities." He said, "Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have formed Working Groups under Joint Ministerial Commission to increase bilateral cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, trade, banking, IT, tourism, transport, energy, and health.

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and all it's affiliated chambers shall cooperate in exploring companies for these working groups." Speaking on the occasion, leader of the delegation Shahid Nazir said, "Pak-Kyrgyzstan bilateral trade is not up to the real potential of both countries and stressed identifying new avenues of increasing trade between both countries." He emphasized for creating better awareness in the private sectors of both countries about each other's markets to increase business ties.

He said, "Both countries are doing trade in limited items and there is a need of finding new product lines and avenues of cooperation for enhancing trade volume between the two countries." He said, "Both countries shall encourage the regular exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of mutual cooperation.""Ulanbek Totuiaev Ambassador Kyrgyzstan is also very active and helpful and contributing significantly for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries," Meher Kashif Younis concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Agriculture Kyrgyzstan Chamber Market Commerce Muslim All Industry

Recent Stories

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

51 minutes ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

56 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

56 minutes ago
 Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to hel ..

Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to help developing countries meet c ..

56 minutes ago
 vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Jo ..

Vivo wishes its Users A Blessed Eid Filled with Joy and Togetherness

58 minutes ago
 "Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-f ..

"Unilever & Mindshare continue bringing industry-firsts, hosting first-ever Rama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.