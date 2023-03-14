La Dental Aesthetique to facilitate LCCI members, staffers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and a multi-specialty dental clinic La Dental Aesthetique on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Tuesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Chief Executive Officer of La Dental Aesthetique Dr. Maisem Javaid inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

It was agreed through the MoU that the facility of 15 percent discount would be extended on the entire healthcare services to the valid LCCI members and their families.

The LCCI staff members and their families would be entitled to 25 percent discount on entire services of healthcare facilities on presenting valid LCCI Employment Card.

On dental procedures, consultation and X-ray charges shall be exempted. The agreement places No Financial/Legal obligations on either of the parties.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the objective of the initiative was to ensure best healthcare facilities to LCCI members and employees. He said, the Lahore Chamber was not only playing a leading role for the promotion of trade and industry but also quite active in social sector.

Kashif Anwar said that business community was fulfilling its social responsibilitiesand utilizing all its resources for the help of ailing humanity. The LCCI would continueto perform its social and moral obligations in a winsome manner, he vowed.