UrduPoint.com

La Dental Aesthetique To Facilitate LCCI Members, Staffers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 08:36 PM

La Dental Aesthetique to facilitate LCCI members, staffers

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and a multi-specialty dental clinic La Dental Aesthetique on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and a multi-specialty dental clinic La Dental Aesthetique on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Tuesday.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Chief Executive Officer of La Dental Aesthetique Dr. Maisem Javaid inked the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

It was agreed through the MoU that the facility of 15 percent discount would be extended on the entire healthcare services to the valid LCCI members and their families.

The LCCI staff members and their families would be entitled to 25 percent discount on entire services of healthcare facilities on presenting valid LCCI Employment Card.

On dental procedures, consultation and X-ray charges shall be exempted. The agreement places No Financial/Legal obligations on either of the parties.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the objective of the initiative was to ensure best healthcare facilities to LCCI members and employees. He said, the Lahore Chamber was not only playing a leading role for the promotion of trade and industry but also quite active in social sector.

Kashif Anwar said that business community was fulfilling its social responsibilitiesand utilizing all its resources for the help of ailing humanity. The LCCI would continueto perform its social and moral obligations in a winsome manner, he vowed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Business Chamber Moral All Agreement Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Best Employment

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

9 minutes ago
 Treasury to Provide Reports of Biden Family Suspic ..

Treasury to Provide Reports of Biden Family Suspicious Activity to US House Pane ..

8 minutes ago
 Pindi Warlords, Margalla Tigers pull off wins in w ..

Pindi Warlords, Margalla Tigers pull off wins in wheelchair cricket league

8 minutes ago
 Armenian Prime Minister Calls Russia Guarantor of ..

Armenian Prime Minister Calls Russia Guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh Peace

8 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, Speaker of Bahrain&#039;s Council ..

UAE FNC Speaker, Speaker of Bahrain&#039;s Council of Representatives discuss pa ..

1 hour ago
 More Banks May Collapse If Fed Continues Raising I ..

More Banks May Collapse If Fed Continues Raising Interest Rate

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.