Labour Dept announces skill development courses for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Social Welfare board of the Department of Labour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced skill development courses for youth on Wednesday.

These courses will be launched at various institutes of the Workers Welfare Board across different districts of the province in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The offered courses are including internet of Things (IoT) system development and application, household appliances repair and maintenance, graphic design (print media), general electrician, office management, and E-commerce.

These skill development courses will be taught at Government Monotech Institute, Aman Garh, Government Metric Tech Institute, Haripur, Government Polytechnic Institute, WWB, Dera Ismail Khan, Government Metric Tech Institute, Peshawar, Government Metric Tech Institute, Labour Colony Aman Garh and Government Monotech Institute, Bannu.

The duration of the said courses will be 3 to 6 months.