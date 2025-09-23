Labour Dept To Ensure Maximum Facilities For Trade, Industry: Secy Naeem Ghous
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Secretary Labour and Human Resource Naeem Ghous has said that Punjab Labour Department is dedicated to serving as a facilitator, ensuring maximum facilities for trade and industry.
During a constructive meeting with Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), he said that the industry should collaborate together in terms of technology integration and decide the set of skills they need to develop.
He emphasized the pivotal role of business community in national progress and prosperity and said that the department has formulated policies with a vision to create a satisfied labor force capable of making optimal contributions to national growth.
He underlined the importance of promoting healthy labor management and industrial relations for socioeconomic progress.
He commended the critical role of exporters and said that the export sector played fundamental role in development of the economy.
He emphasized the fundamental role of labor force in industrial development and pledged to address their problems on priority basis.
Earlier, PTEA Vice Chairman Ameer Ahmad stressed the need for trust-building between business community and government departments.
He emphasized on commitment from both sides to promote a stronger partnership between the government and business community, with a common vision of achieving sustained economic growth and development in Pakistan.
He briefly enlightened the core functions of PTEA especially the efforts done to improve the application of International Labour Standards and ensure continuity of Pakistan’s exports to the global market.
He said that several programs have been initiated in collaboration with international institutions like ILO, GIZ & WWF. Major objective behind these programs was to improve the adherence to national laws and international labor and environment standards in textile factories, develop buyers’ confidence that standards in these factories are being publicly monitored, reliably and accurately reported and to establish a coordination mechanism between textile Industries, related workers’ organizations and Labour departments on ILS compliance and reporting, he added.
