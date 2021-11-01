Labourers have pivotal in economic stability : Mian Aslam

Provincial Minister Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that labourers have a pivotal role in the stability of the economy and without providing them facilities neither the industry nor the institutions could move forward

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that labourers have a pivotal role in the stability of the economy and without providing them facilities neither the industry nor the institutions could move forward.

He said more than five decades old Punjab Social Security Act was being amended in order to provide protection to the labourers and to give them maximum benefits.

He said this while addressing a consultative conference regarding proposed amendment in Punjab Social Security Act under the auspices of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution here. Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Ch. Akhlaq, Special Assistant on Investment Ahsan Baryar, Secretary Labour, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution, President of various chambers of commerce Punjab and stakeholders attended the conference.

Minister Aslam Iqbal said the inspector-less regime has been introduced in Punjab so that no one could disturb the industrialists in the name of inspections.

Provincial Minister further said that thousands of children of labourers were studying in 65 institutions of Labour department, however, a voucher scheme could be introduced for providing educational facilities. The Minister said that an automatic registration system should be introduced so that employees could get themselves registered through automation.

Aslam Iqbal said a comprehensive and authentic data of common labourers could be useful for devising better strategies in the interest of workforce.