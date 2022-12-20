Lack of Consensus in EU on Russian Gas Price in Europe Not Rift - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The lack of agreement on the price of Russian gas in Europe can hardly speak of a split, it is rather a technical difference of opinion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The lack of agreement on the price of Russian gas in Europe can hardly speak of a split, it is rather a technical difference of opinion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Council of the EU announced that EU energy ministers reached a political agreement on a temporary mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, setting a price cap at 180 Euros ($191) per MWh.

During the voting Austria and the Netherlands abstained, while Hungary voted against the gas price limit.

"No, it can hardly be called a rift. These are rather technical differences of opinion. But the decision itself was made. This is an encroachment on the market freedom and it cannot be acceptable for us," Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.