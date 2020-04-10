UrduPoint.com
Lack Of Investments May Threaten Security Of Entire Energy Sector - Saudi Energy Minister

Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:48 PM

Lack of Investments May Threaten Security of Entire Energy Sector - Saudi Energy Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Security of the entire energy sector will be compromised without sufficient and stable investments, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud told the Extraordinary G20 Energy Ministers Meeting on Friday.

"Without sufficient and stable investments in the development of energy infrastructure and its repair, overall energy security may be jeopardized," the minister said, as quoted by the ministry's Twitter.

He called on the G20 countries and Mexico to take urgent measures to stabilize the hydrocarbons market and preserve it, which is necessary for the recovery of the global economy.

The G20 energy ministers gathered on video link on Friday to make a final decision on cutting oil production in the near future amid falling global oil demand amid the spread of the coronavirus.

