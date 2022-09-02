(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Gazprom should not be blamed for the lack of technical reserves for Nord Stream, but this issue puts the pipeline's reliability into question, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no technological reserves, one turbine is working, so think about it. Actually, there are no reserves, not because of Gazprom. Therefore, accordingly, the reliability of the entire system is at risk," Peskov told reporters.