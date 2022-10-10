Lacunas to be removed in govt policy on disabled persons: Leghari

Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari said on Monday that lacunas in Punjab government policy about the blind and differently abled persons would be removed as three percent quota in jobs was not the solution to their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari said on Monday that lacunas in Punjab government policy about the blind and differently abled persons would be removed as three percent quota in jobs was not the solution to their problems.

He added that provision of jobs according to a disability, and technical and vocational training could make the blind self-sufficient.

He cited that in an era, when typewriters had been replaced with computers and blind people had been using cans but now they preferred plastic sticks. Disabled people could not be included in the development cycle with some outdated skills. It was necessary to provide them with skills according to the demand of labour markets. For this purpose, new courses were being introduced under TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority) which would also fully benefit the disabled persons, he added.

He was chairing the first meeting of the cabinet committee to address the concerns of the blind here at Civil Secretariat. Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, secretary social welfare, secretary special education, special secretary finance, representatives of the blinds association and officers of line departments, including industries and trade, attended the meeting.

The minister noted that despite the allocation of a three percent quota, more than 20,000 seats were vacant and blind people repeatedly came out on the streets to get jobs, it proved that the policy designed for the rehabilitation of disabled people was not designed by experts and organized to pursue some political interests without consulting stakeholders. If the rehabilitation of special people in the policy meant making them useful and responsible citizens of society, then today, blind people would have tried to get higher positions based on merit, instead of scholarships, he remarked.

Ensuring capacity building, performance monitoring and provision of equal employment opportunities under TEVTA and Small Industries Corporation and a network of special education institutions for making them self-reliant was an agenda of the government, the minister said.

In this regard, any kind of complaints on behalf of blind persons would be promptly redressed, he assured.

The minister announced that government would allocate a quota for special persons with departments according to their working ability and disability. Like the higher education and special education departments, the representation of persons with disabilities would be ensured in the school education department, he added.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena told that on the demand of the blind people, one percent quota had been allocated for the blind in three percent quota allocated for the disabled. Such individuals could also get jobs on open merit, he added. The special education department would ensure protection of the employment rights of persons with disabilities in education, technical and vocational training and the social welfare departments, he maintained.

The concerns and suggestions of the representatives of the blind association were reviewed in detail.

After expressing gratitude on behalf of the representatives, the Finance Minister directed the officers concerned to arrange next such meeting after getting information about the disabled people receiving scholarships under the Ehsaas Programme.