Lagarde Appointed Chief Of European Central Bank

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Lagarde Appointed Chief of European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde has been appointed chief of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable eight-year term, the European Council announced Friday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Christine Lagarde has been appointed chief of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable eight-year term, the European Council announced Friday in a statement.

"Christine Lagarde will replace the outgoing President, Mario Draghi, as of 1 November 2019," the statement said.

Lagarde led the International Monetary Fund from 2011 till 2019, when she relinquished her position following her nomination to the European Central Bank. �

