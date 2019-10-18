Lagarde Appointed Chief Of European Central Bank
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:32 PM
Christine Lagarde has been appointed chief of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable eight-year term, the European Council announced Friday in a statement
"Christine Lagarde will replace the outgoing President, Mario Draghi, as of 1 November 2019," the statement said.
Lagarde led the International Monetary Fund from 2011 till 2019, when she relinquished her position following her nomination to the European Central Bank. �