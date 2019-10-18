Lagarde Appointed Chief of European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde has been appointed chief of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable eight-year term, the European Council announced Friday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Christine Lagarde has been appointed chief of the European Central Bank for a non-renewable eight-year term, the European Council announced Friday in a statement.

"Christine Lagarde will replace the outgoing President, Mario Draghi, as of 1 November 2019," the statement said.

Lagarde led the International Monetary Fund from 2011 till 2019, when she relinquished her position following her nomination to the European Central Bank. �