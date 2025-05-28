Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” has clinched top prize of Rs.700,000 with 257 kilograms (kg) weight during 27th International Goat, Calf & Camel Festival at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” has clinched top prize of Rs.700,000 with 257 kilograms (kg) weight during 27th International Goat, Calf & Camel Festival at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.

International Goat and Calf Association had organized three-day livestock competition at Tent-Pegging Stadium UAF to showcase healthy, well-bred and heavy animals including goats, calves, camels, bulls and buffaloes for attracting the participants and livestock breeders.

According to Chairman International Goat & Calf Association Chaudhry Atta Muhammad Gujjar, in heavyweight goat category, first prize of Rs.700,000 was won by Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” who had 257 kilograms (kg) weight whereas second prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to Gujranwala-based goat “Murshid” that had 256 kg weight. Similarly, another Lahore-based goat “Sultan” had clinched third prize of Rs.100,000 as it had 247 kg weight.

In heavyweight calf category, first prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to Lahore-based Ahsan Hashim as his calf “Boss” had 1430 kg weight while Farrukh Ejaz’s calf got second prize and Zahid Jutt’s calf “Duldul” grabbed third price with their respective weight of 1428 kg and 1365 kg.

In high milk-yield goat competition, a goat named “Mastani” owned by Baba Balo from Kamoki delivered 9.5 kg milk and won first prize of Rs.200,000. The second prize of this category was awarded to “Balli Dachi” of Malik Imran who produced 8.07 kg milk whereas “Sohni” of Allah Ditta grasped third position by giving 7.455 kg milk.

In heavyweight ram category, first prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to “Shehzada” of Farrukh Ejaz who had 190 kg weight while Umar Butt’s ram got second prize of Rs.

100,000 with 177 kg weight and another ram of Farrukh Ejaz clinched third prize of Rs.50,000 with a weight of 173 kg.

In camel weight competition, “Fakhr-e-Pakistan” of Adil Chattha resident of Gujranwala won first prize of Rs.300,000 whereas second prize of Rs.100,000 was awarded to “Kamla (1410 kg)” of Farrukh Ejaz and third prize of Rs.50,000 was given to the camel (1335 kg) of Hajji Allah Bukhsh resident of Layyah.

In buffalo calf category, a 1,026-kg animal owned by Ali Atta won the first prize.

Ch. Atta Muhammad Gujjar said that the festival comprised of 21 competitions in different categories including pure and crossbred goats, horned and hornless breeds and high-yield dairy goats. The livestock on display were evaluated for weight, health and breed standards, he added.

He said that main objective of the festival held annually before Eid-ul-Azha was to promote better animal breeding practices and enhance milk and meat production to cater to rising food demands.

He said that the competition has a 27-year history during which multiple world records have been established including the heaviest goat in 2021, the world's heaviest camel in 2024 and now the highest milk-producing goat in 2025.

He said that Rs.20 million was spent in organizing the livestock festival and its entire credit went to the event organizing team including President of the Association Farrukh Ejaz, Vice Presidents Sheikh Abdul Wahhab and Asad Butt, General Secretary Ch. Atif, Patron-in-Chief Ahsan Hashmi and Organizing Committee Head Ch. Muhammad Ashraf for their strenuous efforts to ensure success of the event.

The festival drew large crowds from distant areas, showcasing Pakistan’s rich livestock heritage and growing interest in scientific animal husbandry, he added.