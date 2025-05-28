Lahore-based Goat Wins Top Prize At 27th Int'l Livestock Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” has clinched top prize of Rs.700,000 with 257 kilograms (kg) weight during 27th International Goat, Calf & Camel Festival at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” has clinched top prize of Rs.700,000 with 257 kilograms (kg) weight during 27th International Goat, Calf & Camel Festival at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Wednesday.
International Goat and Calf Association had organized three-day livestock competition at Tent-Pegging Stadium UAF to showcase healthy, well-bred and heavy animals including goats, calves, camels, bulls and buffaloes for attracting the participants and livestock breeders.
According to Chairman International Goat & Calf Association Chaudhry Atta Muhammad Gujjar, in heavyweight goat category, first prize of Rs.700,000 was won by Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” who had 257 kilograms (kg) weight whereas second prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to Gujranwala-based goat “Murshid” that had 256 kg weight. Similarly, another Lahore-based goat “Sultan” had clinched third prize of Rs.100,000 as it had 247 kg weight.
In heavyweight calf category, first prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to Lahore-based Ahsan Hashim as his calf “Boss” had 1430 kg weight while Farrukh Ejaz’s calf got second prize and Zahid Jutt’s calf “Duldul” grabbed third price with their respective weight of 1428 kg and 1365 kg.
In high milk-yield goat competition, a goat named “Mastani” owned by Baba Balo from Kamoki delivered 9.5 kg milk and won first prize of Rs.200,000. The second prize of this category was awarded to “Balli Dachi” of Malik Imran who produced 8.07 kg milk whereas “Sohni” of Allah Ditta grasped third position by giving 7.455 kg milk.
In heavyweight ram category, first prize of Rs.300,000 was awarded to “Shehzada” of Farrukh Ejaz who had 190 kg weight while Umar Butt’s ram got second prize of Rs.
100,000 with 177 kg weight and another ram of Farrukh Ejaz clinched third prize of Rs.50,000 with a weight of 173 kg.
In camel weight competition, “Fakhr-e-Pakistan” of Adil Chattha resident of Gujranwala won first prize of Rs.300,000 whereas second prize of Rs.100,000 was awarded to “Kamla (1410 kg)” of Farrukh Ejaz and third prize of Rs.50,000 was given to the camel (1335 kg) of Hajji Allah Bukhsh resident of Layyah.
In buffalo calf category, a 1,026-kg animal owned by Ali Atta won the first prize.
Ch. Atta Muhammad Gujjar said that the festival comprised of 21 competitions in different categories including pure and crossbred goats, horned and hornless breeds and high-yield dairy goats. The livestock on display were evaluated for weight, health and breed standards, he added.
He said that main objective of the festival held annually before Eid-ul-Azha was to promote better animal breeding practices and enhance milk and meat production to cater to rising food demands.
He said that the competition has a 27-year history during which multiple world records have been established including the heaviest goat in 2021, the world's heaviest camel in 2024 and now the highest milk-producing goat in 2025.
He said that Rs.20 million was spent in organizing the livestock festival and its entire credit went to the event organizing team including President of the Association Farrukh Ejaz, Vice Presidents Sheikh Abdul Wahhab and Asad Butt, General Secretary Ch. Atif, Patron-in-Chief Ahsan Hashmi and Organizing Committee Head Ch. Muhammad Ashraf for their strenuous efforts to ensure success of the event.
The festival drew large crowds from distant areas, showcasing Pakistan’s rich livestock heritage and growing interest in scientific animal husbandry, he added.
Recent Stories
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
Unregistered hostels, businesses fined in Haripur during special inspection driv ..
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainabil ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the ‘UAE Future 50’
Lahore-based goat wins top prize at 27th Int'l Livestock Festival
Wali Khan marks Youm-e-Takbeer as symbol of national pride and strength
Five-member committee formed for KP universities's ranking
More Stories From Business
-
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, Investment3 minutes ago
-
Lahore-based goat wins top prize at 27th Int'l Livestock Festival2 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister highlights Pakistan’s trade potential, pink salt innovation at expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal highlights Pakistan’s trade potential at Expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago
-
Newly appointed WB Country Director calls on Planning Minister2 hours ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: A symbol of national sovereignty and unbreakable defense: SAPM Haroon7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 202512 hours ago
-
NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting food security21 hours ago
-
Political stability must to achieve economic targets: Federal Finance Minister’s Advisor Khurram S ..21 hours ago
-
NA body calls for timely fund allocation to fast-track ongoing project21 hours ago
-
Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal21 hours ago