Lahore CCPO promises to strengthen liaison with business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday vowed to strengthen liaison with the business community by forming liaison committees.

He was talking to businessmen here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi also spoke.

The CCPO said that the investigation process in case of cheque dishonor was too lengthy which had been shortened. He assured that no innocent businessman would be arrested in case of cheque dishonor.

He agreed with the proposal of Lahore Chamber for the appointment of focal persons, saying that focal persons would be appointed as soon as the nominations were received from the LCCI.

The CCPO said that the Citizen Police Liaison Committees (CPLC) were being activated immediately which would help improve the law and order situation and business atmosphere in the city.

He said that work on new police stations at Kot Lakhpat and Lari Adda would be started soon. He further said that protection of life and property of citizens, timely and merit-based investigations were his topmost priorities.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the focal persons should be appointed in consultation with Lahore Chamber so that the market representatives could remain in touch with the police.

He said that false registration of FIRs against the business community should be stopped as these were causing huge troubles and FIRs should be registered after due investigation. He said that model police stations should be established in the city markets on the patron of Sundar and Kot Lakhpat Industrial Estates.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the police department held a great significance and Punjab police was considered the best one across the country. He saluted the officers of the Police Department who had always sacrificed their lives while protecting life and property of the people.

He hoped that national law enforcement agencies would work to make their intelligence and surveillance networks more efficient so that anti-state elements could not be succeeded in their bad intentions. He said that business community had full confidence in the capabilities of the police department.

The LCCI President said that the Police Service Center at LCCI was providing various facilities to the members.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that illegal encroachments on both sides of the roads, rickshaws and professional beggars at traffic signals were the main causes of traffic issues. He said that parking plazas should be built under public-private partnership to reduce many traffic problems.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan also praised the efforts of Punjab Police Department for maintaining the law and order situation. He also called for proper investigation before registering the FIRs against the business community.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that Lahore Chamber did not support the encroachments, adding that the meetings between the focal persons and SPs would help get rid of the law and order problems.

Former LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, former Vice presidents Zeeshan Khalil, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members were also present.