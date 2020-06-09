Lahore Chamber demands 24/7 industrial operations

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to allow 24/7 industrial operations with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to let industry grow to fetch export revenues and overcome unemployment challenges

While talking to a group of industrialists here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that though coronavirus had shattered the economies of entire world, post-corona era would bring opportunities, particularly in the export sector, at a vast scale.

"We have to add to our industrial production," he said and promised that industry would leave no loophole to implement the SOPs and safety measures, set by the government. He said that allowing round-the-clock industrial operations would be a wiser decision as industrial sector was the main victim of coronavirus situation.

The LCCI president said it is the industrial sector that can mitigate the effects of shocks to the national economy due to coronavirus; therefore, the government should support it.

While calling for an immediate strategy for post-COVID-19 international situation, Irfan Sheikh said that there was dire need to diversify exports in terms of markets as about 55 per cent of Pakistan's exports go to 10 countries namely the USA, China, UAE, Afghanistan, UK, Germany, France, Bangladesh, Italy and Spain. The USA has largest share in exports (16 per cent), followed by European countries (11 per cent) in total exports.

He said that there was an ample potential of increasing exports to the other world markets where Pakistan is an under achiever South America, Africa, Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Russia, where the combined share of Pakistan's exports is less than 10 per cent of its total exports.

This can be done by organising roadshows, single country exhibitions, export-oriented delegations and exchange of information between the trade bodies of Pakistan and these countries.

The LCCI president stressed the need for new products/value addition through Export Oriented SEZs (Special Economic Zones) and EPZs (Export Processing Zones) to capture a larger share in the world trade, asserting Pakistan has also to make a strategic shift in the composition of its exports which requires promoting exports of medium/high technology products. Pakistan's exports are highly concentrated on few items like textile goods, leather, rice which account for about 70 per cent of our total exports.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that there should be special focus on developing Export Processing Zones (EPZs) and Export Oriented Special Economic Zones (SEZs) for technology intensive products like engineering goods, value added textiles, surgical instruments and sports goods, etc.

He said that the EPZs and Export Oriented Special Economic Zones should be equipped with the latest facilities like water treatment plants, certification labs, one-window facilitation and solid waste management land in the export oriented SEZs and EPZs should be provided on lease to private sector on concessional rates export targets should be given to the companies in the EPZ and export oriented SEZs. There should be a penalty for missing the export targets and incentives for meeting/exceeding the export targets.

Meanwhile, Director General of Intellectual Property Rights Muhammad Irfan Tarar met LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and exchanged views on intellectual property rights.