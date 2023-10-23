Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Demands Cut In Power, Gas Tariffs

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2023 | 06:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said on Monday that there was a clear improvement in economic affairs due to joint efforts of the government and the Pakistan Army, but the issues of non-opening of LCs, high electricity and gas tariffs, and markup rates were still resolved.

In a statement issued here, he said due to crackdown on the Dollar smuggling, the value of the Pak rupee had stabilised, He appreciated that smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 30 billion had been confiscated.

Apart from this, the control over Afghan Transit Trade had also yielded positive results and economic indicators had improved, he added.

He said the business community was worried due to non-opening of LCs, lack of supply chain, non-availability of raw materials on time and high cost of doing business. He said that if these problems were not overcome, sustainable economic development would not be possible.

Adnan Khalid Butt said the government should immediately reduce the prices of electricity and gas and take steps to further reduce the value of dollar.

