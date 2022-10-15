UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Establishes 'Export Counter'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday established an 'Export Counter' on its premises in order to facilitate exporters and provide them with proper information and guidance.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar inaugurated the counter, while Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt accompanied him.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Export Counter was established with an aim to boost exports and to bring in much-needed foreign exchange.

"In my opinion, exports are only way to strengthen economy," LCCI President Kashif Anwar said and added that this initiative would also be shared with departments concerned to make it result-oriented.

The office-bearers said that the LCCI Export Counter would help exporters address their issues, promote their products and guide for certifications, marketing and for exploring new destinations for their valuable products.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the LCCI Export Counter would also provide information regarding Look Africa, significance of exports for national economy, governing the rules and regulations, methods of settlement in international trade, export documentation and procedures, SBP regulations for export, international trade and transport, land, air and sea transportation, besides holding seminars, training courses and awareness sessions.

They said, the Export Counter' would also help in resolving the queries related to the international trade, potential export markets and essentials for exporters.

Export Counter would also guide the exports on how to access foreign markets, how to find buyers for their products.

Kashif Anwar said, "We have to make all out efforts to promote exports as our national exports does not match with the huge potential therefore, our entrepreneurs should come forward to discover huge untapped potential and demonstrate their abilities to give a jumpstart to the exports. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will extend all possible help in this regard." Lahore Chamber office-bearers urged the entrepreneurs to work under a well-thought export strategy based on products marketing. They said that value addition was one of the best tools to earn huge foreign exchange and this target could be achieved through investment in technology, skill enhancement and research and development.

LCCI office-bearers also urged the young entrepreneurs to focus on trade with the regional countries that was more efficient in terms of cost and logistics. They said that Pakistan occupies a strategic location and has ability to act as a major player in transforming the region into a trade and manufacturing hub.

They said that the promotion of regional trade also offers promising benefits to the industry as it would enable it to source raw materials from the region that would ultimately reduce cost of production and create opportunities to improve economy of scales by having easy access to neighbouring markets on the other hand.

