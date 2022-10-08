Lahore Chamber for meaningful public-private partnership

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for meaningful partnership between the business community and government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for meaningful partnership between the business community and government.

Talking to the delegations of Pakistan Coating Association, Lions Club, City Traders Association and PIAF here at LCCI, the LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt expressed the resolve to make Lahore Chamber a strong platform for a good liaison between the government and the business community.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community was the backbone of country's economy. Business community and the government, both were economic partners, adding that good and balanced relations between government and business community were a key to economic success.

In today's global scenario, businessmen were the driving force of the economy therefore government should shape the business atmosphere in the favor of trade and economic activities.

They said that to maintain a steady and upward economic growth, those obstacles must be removed that were hindering the growth of businesses. It would also help increase GDP growth rate, they said and asserted that rules and regulations for trade and industry should be revised and implemented through consultative process.

The LCCI office-bearers said that all the policies would yield the desired results if these were made in consultation with concerned stakeholders.

Former LCCI presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and Chairman PIAF Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol also spoke at the occasion.