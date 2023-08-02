Lahore Chamber greets new Chairman FBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Wednesday congratulated the newly appointed Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Amjad Zubair Tiwana and invited him to visit LCCI to share his future plans with the business community.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the business community pinned high hopes with new FBR Chairman because of his excellent performance.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Amjad Zubair Tiwana would have to utilize his best abilities to facilitate the businessmen who are generating revenues for the government despite all odds. They said that the FBR Chairman would also have to take special measures to resolve the issues being faced by the business community regarding taxation.

They said that the new chairman has big responsibility on his shoulders as in the budget 2023-24 the revenue target has been enhanced.