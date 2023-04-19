UrduPoint.com

Lahore Chamber Holds Session On Economic Situation And Solution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Lahore Chamber holds session on Economic Situation and Solution

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a session on Economic Situation and Solution here at LCCI on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a session on Economic Situation and Solution here at LCCI on Wednesday.

LCCI former presidents, members, a large number of market leaders, trade and industrial associations participated in the session. LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the guests while Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Executive Committee members were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar hoped that next three months would see a marked improvement in the economy as soon the IMF review was completed and the uncertainty clouded by the political instability in the country at this time would be lifted.

"Many indications are already there and we have started to meet, based on which we should be optimistic," he added.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that six months ago, when he took over as the President of Lahore Chamber, it was very clear in his mind that a Charter of Economy had become indispensable for the country on which all stakeholders agreed.

"In this regard, we contacted all the major political parties of Pakistan and asked them to share their economic agenda with us," he mentioned.

The LCCI president urged the trade/sector specific associations to forward their budget suggestions at the earliest so that those could be incorporated in the budget proposals by LCCI.

He sought suggestions from businessmen so that these could be delivered to the relevant government departments in time. He said that if business community was given a free hand for some time by the government institutions, the business conditions would improve quickly.

The LCCI president informed the participants that he had held several meetings in recent months where he had tried his best to highlight the need and importance of the Charter of Economy.

He said, "I gave special attention to increasing the tax base under the Chartered Economy, Foreign Currency Declaration Scheme, reducing business cost, reducing the trade deficit with the help of Import Substitution, Renewable Energy and increasing Access to Finance especially for the SME sector."

