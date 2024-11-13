Lahore Chamber Hols Seminar On Artificial Intelligence
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to highlight its important role towards trade and industry
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized a seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to highlight its important role towards trade and industry.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman presided over the seminar while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Mudassar Naeem, Imad Malik and Usman Riaz also spoke on the occasion. Muhammad Anees and Mian Asif Khalil played a crucial role to make this seminar successful.
In his opening remarks, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad underscored the AI’s profound impact on global industries and termed it a game-changer. He said that the incorporation of AI into business operations is not merely advantageous; it’s imperative for survival in an increasingly data-driven global economy. He said that LCCI is committed to raise awareness among local entrepreneurs about emerging technologies and their potential to transform traditional business models, enhance operational efficiency and open avenues for economic expansion.
Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman elaborated on AI’s applications in streamlining complex business processes, reducing costs and boosting productivity. He shared case studies and examples where AI has been successfully integrated to optimize supply chains, improve customer service and automate manufacturing. “Through AI, our industries can achieve precision and speed, ensuring they meet international standards and maintain a competitive edge”, he added. He pledged that LCCI would continue to support such initiatives to help local businesses unlock the immense potential of AI.
The expert speakers Mudassar Naeem, Imad Malik and Usman Riaz expressed views on AI applications, covering critical aspects like machine learning, predictive analytics and robotics. They explained how AI can drive efficiency and innovation, helping businesses make more informed decisions by analyzing vast datasets, automating repetitive tasks, and predicting market trends. Mudassar Naeem pointed out that AI-driven insights could enable businesses to personalize customer experiences, optimize inventory, and improve quality control. Imad Malik and Usman Riaz added that AI adoption could foster a culture of innovation, creating new business opportunities and job roles aligned with digital advancements.
The LCCI office-bearers said that the seminar reflected a progressive approach that would help propel Pakistan's industry into the digital age. They emphasized that awareness of AI and digitalization should be prioritized to keep local industries competitive in the global market.
They suggested that collaborative efforts between government bodies, tech companies and industry are essential to build an AI-friendly ecosystem in Pakistan.
They stated that digital transformation, led by technologies like AI, will be crucial in Pakistan’s journey towards economic resilience and growth. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to organizing regular seminars and training programs, bridging the gap between technology and traditional business practices to make Pakistan’s industry agile and future-ready.
