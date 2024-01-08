Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Inks MoU With Ghurki Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 08:02 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure state-of-the-art health facilities for the LCCI staff and members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure state-of-the-art health facilities for the LCCI staff and members.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Ghurki Trust Hospital's Chairman Prof. Dr. Amer Aziz inked the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their respective sides here Monday. Chief Operating Officer Naeem Ghurki, Member Board of Trustee Asif Iqbal, Medical Director Dr. Khurram Ijaz, Deputy Medical Director Dr. Adil, Marketing Consultant Atif Khan and LCCI Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas were also present.

According to the MoU, Ghurki Trust Hospital would facilitate LCCI staff, members and their families with 25 percent discount on Executive Room charges for private patients and 30 percent discount on General Patient for medical treatment cases.

For dependent patients, only LCCI valid membership/employment card would be required for treatment.

Hospital will only see the card and give discount to LCCI members/employee’s family.

Both the organizations would collaborate to raise awareness about the cutting-edge cyberknife technology which is used to treat cancerous and non-cancerous tumors.

Kashif Anwar said that business community is fulfilling its social responsibilities and utilizing its all resources for the help of ailing humanity.

He said that the LCCI would extend maximum cooperation to the Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital in its endeavor for provision of health facilities to the ailing humanity.

Kashif Anwar said that LCCI is willing to make joint efforts with an objective to help boost the standard of services being offered by the Ghurki Trust Hospital to the patients.

Prof. Dr. Amer Aziz gave a detailed briefing to the LCCI President about the services and performance of the hospital.

Later, LCCI President Kashif Anwar took a round of the various departments of Ghurki Trust Hospital.

More Stories From Business