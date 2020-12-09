Lahore Chamber launches android app.

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday launched android application (app) and became one of the few chambers having this facility.

The LCCI app was jointly launched by Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yasir Humayun, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry.

While, a leading IT Company Micro Tech London Limited and LCCI IT Department jointly developed the app.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Yasir Humayun said the Punjab government was taking various measures to promote modern technology to ensure quality of life for the common man. An IT policy would be prepared very soon and also be shared with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry before it is introduced.

The Minister highlighted the government plan for the 'Ease of Doing Business' and shared different initiatives being taken by government for the promotion of IT sector in Punjab. He said that developing a higher education strategy for Punjab, and good governance, setting-up of higher education management, research and learning institutes, modernization and rationalization of the framework for higher education sector are some of the prime priorities of the Punjab government.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that collective efforts were direly needed to tackle the issue of second wave of COVID-19.

He said the promotion of industry-academia linkages was a key to resolving social problems and uplifting the country's economy, asserting that academia must come forward and play its due role.

The Minister also paid rich tributes to the Lahore Chamber for supplementing the government efforts aimed at promotion of Information Technology in every walk of life.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that in this era of Information Technology and digitization, every professional and organization has to keep pace with the requirements of modernization. Keeping in view the ever expanding use of Android technology in Pakistan and interest of mobile set users towards new apps made us think about introducing LCCI Android App and also updating the website of Lahore Chamber for the convenience of our members.

He said the main objective behind updating the LCCI Website was to provide a better experience to our regular members and good feel to other visitors who wish to obtain necessary information from it.

Mian Tariq Misbah hoped that the introduction of LCCI Android App would go a long way in enhancing the membership base of Lahore Chamber. He said that most of the interested users of mobile phones will freely download this app from Play Store and get direct excess to various facilities/information offered by Lahore Chamber. Like every app is updated after some time, LCCI App would also be improved its features with the passage of time.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry urged the LCCI members to make Information Technology an essential part of their businesses to ensure sustainable growth. They said that Information Technology is a key to success of business at global level.

Former LCCI President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Yasir Khurshid, Haji Asif Saher, Malik Riaz, Imran Bashir, Wasif Yousaf, Uzma Shahid, Haroon Arora and CEO Micro Tech London Limited Shoaib Baig also spoke on the occasion.