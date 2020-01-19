UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber, LCWA To Work Jointly For Trade, Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 12:26 AM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Lahore Council for World Affairs (LCWA) on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly for the cause of trade, industry and economy

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and LCWA President Javid Hussain signed the MoU document on behalf of their respective institutions here.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, former LCCI Presidents Mian Muzaffar Ali, Farooq Iftikhar, Almas Hyder, Executive Committee Members Haris Attique, Aqib Asif, Haji Asif Sehar, Fiaz Haider and Arshad Khan were also present.

According to the signed document, Lahore Council for World Affairs will offer consultation services for organizing single country or regional trade exhibitions/festivals, food festivals and other economic activities in Lahore.

LCWA will offer its advice and expertise in the promotion of exports by members of LCCI to foreign countries through the organization of trade delegations to and from those countries. LCWA can also use its expertise in attracting foreign investment for economic projects through investment promotion activities in Lahore and abroad.

LCWA will organize short orientation courses for members of LCCI delegations proceeding to foreign countries for trade and investment promotion purposes. This would equip the delegation members to interact meaningfully with their overseas counterparts/partners.

LCWA is also in a position to offer expert legal advisory services to the members of LCCI on external trade and investment related disputes and issues.

LCWA can provide to LCCI and its members political risk analysis relating to specific countries and regions.

A Standing Committee on "World Affairs" would be formed in LCCI with inclusion of members from LCWA, with quarterly meetings.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar hoped that Memorandum of Understanding between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Lahore Council for World Affairs would go a long way and help both the institutions to achieve their desired goals.

