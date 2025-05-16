Open Menu

Lahore Chamber Observes Youm-e-Tashakkur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Lahore Chamber observes Youm-e-Tashakkur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur with great zeal and patriotic spirit and paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic and decisive victory against India.

The event, held at the LCCI premises, was attended by the chamber's President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, members of the Executive Committee, trade and industry representatives and a large number of businessmen and industrialists.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country and the eternal reward of the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan. The participants offered Fateha for the armed forces personnel who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding the borders of the homeland.

Addressing the gathering, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

He said that Youm-e-Tashakkur is not just a day of gratitude, it is a reflection of the nation’s collective pride and unwavering support for our armed forces who have always defended Pakistan’s sovereignty with unmatched courage.

He said that the recent historic success over the enemy is a testament to the unmatched professionalism, preparedness and patriotism of the Pakistan Army.

The LCCI President remarked,"Our brave soldiers have thwarted enemy aggression and sent a clear message across the globe that Pakistan is capable, alert and unbreakable.”

He said that entire business community is deeply grateful to the defenders of the nation who have not only protected our geographical boundaries but have also ensured internal peace and stability factors crucial for economic progress.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the nation is indebted to the armed forces for their sacrifices. He said that in times of external threats and internal challenges, the armed forces have always risen to the occasion and this recent victory is yet another chapter in their glorious history.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry stated that the Pakistan Army’s bravery and resilience have once again proved that the country’s defense is in safe and strong hands. He said the morale of the nation has been uplifted and national unity has been further strengthened by this victory.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan’s economic development is closely linked to national security and a strong army guarantees both peace and prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

8 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

8 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

13 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

21 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

21 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

21 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

21 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

21 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

22 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business