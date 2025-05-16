Lahore Chamber Observes Youm-e-Tashakkur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakkur with great zeal and patriotic spirit and paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic and decisive victory against India.
The event, held at the LCCI premises, was attended by the chamber's President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, members of the Executive Committee, trade and industry representatives and a large number of businessmen and industrialists.
The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, followed by special prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country and the eternal reward of the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of Pakistan. The participants offered Fateha for the armed forces personnel who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding the borders of the homeland.
Addressing the gathering, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.
He said that Youm-e-Tashakkur is not just a day of gratitude, it is a reflection of the nation’s collective pride and unwavering support for our armed forces who have always defended Pakistan’s sovereignty with unmatched courage.
He said that the recent historic success over the enemy is a testament to the unmatched professionalism, preparedness and patriotism of the Pakistan Army.
The LCCI President remarked,"Our brave soldiers have thwarted enemy aggression and sent a clear message across the globe that Pakistan is capable, alert and unbreakable.”
He said that entire business community is deeply grateful to the defenders of the nation who have not only protected our geographical boundaries but have also ensured internal peace and stability factors crucial for economic progress.
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the nation is indebted to the armed forces for their sacrifices. He said that in times of external threats and internal challenges, the armed forces have always risen to the occasion and this recent victory is yet another chapter in their glorious history.
LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry stated that the Pakistan Army’s bravery and resilience have once again proved that the country’s defense is in safe and strong hands. He said the morale of the nation has been uplifted and national unity has been further strengthened by this victory.
The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan’s economic development is closely linked to national security and a strong army guarantees both peace and prosperity.
