Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Appeals Traders To Close Shopping Malls, Markets By 10pm

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 08:05 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday appealed to traders to think over voluntarily closure of shopping malls, markets and restaurants at 10pm to fight out coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday appealed to traders to think over voluntarily closure of shopping malls, markets and restaurants at 10pm to fight out coronavirus.

"It is a war against coronavirus and we have to win it," LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a statement issued here.

He said that less crowded environment had become the most important tool to control spread of coronavirus, therefore, only hospitals and pharmacies should be remained open after 10 of night.

He said that voluntarily closure of shopping malls, markets and hotels would definitely reduce the possibilities of deadly coronavirus spread amongst the masses.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh also urged the governments to take immediate safety measures in the city markets as traders were driving force of the economy and nothing else was more important than their health. He said that sanitizers should be provided in markets and hand-wash points should be established and anti-virus spray should be arranged immediately.

He mentioned the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had already taken variousmeasures to ensure clean and healthy atmosphere at the LCCI.

