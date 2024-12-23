Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry arranges grand Christmas ceremony

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday arranged a grand Christmas celebration ceremony with Parliamentary Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Sonia Asher as chief guest.

Lahore Chamber's President Mian Abu Zar Shad, President of Christian Businessmen Fellowship Salim Shakir, and other representatives including Peter Charles, James Nawab, Iqbal Daniel Khokhar, Kashif Sajjan, Saima Samuel, along with a large number of representatives from the Chamber and the Christian community attended the ceremony.

In her address, Sonia Asher stated that the protection of minorities' rights is top priority of provincial government, and the Christian community plays a vital role in the progress of Pakistan. She emphasized that since the beginning of December, Christmas celebrations have been held in full swing, and at Lahore Chamber, it has been observed in a grand way, similar to the Minority Day celebrations. She also mentioned that following the direction of the Chief Minister of Punjab, grants are being distributed among the Christian community, and soon, minority cards will be issued to empower the Christian community.

Lahore Chamber President Mian Abu Zar Shad, in his speech, expressed that Lahore Chamber stands firmly with the minority community, and these efforts will continue to ensure that all business and economic opportunities reach them. He also highlighted the joy of the Christmas festival and assured full cooperation from Lahore Chamber for the welfare of the Christian community.

President of Christian Businessmen Fellowship Salim Shakir expressed his gratitude to all members of Lahore Chamber on behalf of the Christian community and welcomed the participation of everyone in celebrating the joys of Christmas.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from individuals representing various sectors who lauded the efforts of the Christian community. At the conclusion of the event Sonia Asher and Lahore Chamber President Mian Abu Zar Shad, along with the Christian community, cut the Christmas cake.

