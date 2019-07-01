UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Asks Business Community To Avail Tax Amnesty Scheme

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:42 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks business community to avail Tax Amnesty Scheme

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the business community to avail additional time for Assets Declaration Scheme

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the business community to avail additional time for Assets Declaration Scheme.While talking to a group of businessmen belonging to various sectors of trade and industry ,the LCCI President Almas Hyder said that extension was demanded by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to facilitate the businessmen who were unable to avail it due to paucity of time.LCCI chief urged the government to restore zero-rating facility for the exporting sector besides relax the mandatory condition for ID card of the buyer for at least one year.They said that mandatory condition of ID Card of buyer has slowed down business activities in the markets as buyers are reluctant to make purchases from the registered persons.

He said that government has withdrawn SRO 1125 under which five export oriented sectors are exempted from sales tax and its withdrawal will add burden to the government exchequer beside hitting the national exports badly.He said that exporters are working in difficult circumstances but making their all out efforts to bring much-needed foreign exchange in the country.

Withdrawal of zero-rating facility will squeeze the working capital of the industry and dry out liquidity from the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Business Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

23 seconds ago

Raja Pervez Ashraf indicted in Rental Power case

25 seconds ago

Zarif Confirms Iran Exceeding 660 Pound Limit for ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Post allows to collect vehicles' token ta ..

8 minutes ago

‘Climate change turned my fellow villagers into ..

13 minutes ago

Opposition experiencing political isolation: Minis ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.