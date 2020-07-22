Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry assured of no notices to industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday claimed that Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal had assured them that no notice would be served to industrialist for industrial regularization until new Master Plan for Lahore was finalized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday claimed that Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal had assured them that no notice would be served to industrialist for industrial regularization until new Master Plan for Lahore was finalized.

The minister made this assurance during a meeting with business community here at LCCI where LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and others also spoke on the occasion.

The Minister said the issue of regularization of scattered industrial zones would be resolved once new Master Plan for Lahore was prepared and implemented.

On the demand of LCCI President, the Minister directed the MD WASA to resolve the issue of disparity in water charges in different cities immediately as growth of businesses was top priority of the government. He said that WASA and LCCI should have meetings and form proposals till August 15 so that necessary amendments could be made.

To a question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that proposals for opening of restaurants with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) soon after Eidul Azha would be forwarded to the Federal government. Likewise, proposal for opening of marriage halls in the first week of September would also be forwarded for approval. He also directed the MD WASA to ensure up-to-date drainage system in the markets to avoid financial losses to the business community.

"The Punjab government is fully aware of its responsibilities and utilizing all resources to resolve the problems faced by the industry. Growth of industry, commerce and investment and sustained development in Punjab through a business friendly environment is top of the government agenda," he added.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that industry situated in different parts of the city should be regularized without any hurdle. He said that businesses were already in a deep trouble due to COVID-19 therefore no notice should be served.

He said that businesses of marriage halls, caterers and restaurants were closed from last five months. They should be allowed to do businesses with SOPs. Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that traders should be allowed to do 24/7 businesses till Eid as they have suffered a lot.

He said that sewerage system in the markets of Lahore was outdated, damaged and dysfunctional and shows flood-like situation whenever there was heavy downpour.

He said that rainy water enters into the godowns, shops & basements damages the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw materials etc. The streets of these markets get heavily flooded due to rainwater and the business activities get seriously hampered till the drainage of water.

The LCCI President said that other than sewerage issues, LCCI members were facing another problem because WASA had revised the water tariff by fixing Rs 100,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per month, respectively, for extracting ground water through tube-well of one cusec and half cusec for industrial and commercial consumers in Lahore.

He said the tariff were extremely high as compared to other cities of Punjab like Faisalabad and Multan etc. He said that the approach of fixation of water charges would bring more challenges for the industrial sector that was alreadyfacing stiff economic challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The LCCI recommends that the water tariff across all cities should be uniform.