Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards honorary shield, cheque to soldier Intezar Ali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday presented a certificate of honour, shield and a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Pak Army's soldier Intezar Ali for saving lives and property of people in Hafeez Center without caring for his life.

According to an LCCI spokesperson, Intezar Ali entered the Hafeez Center to evacuate the trapped people without caring for his own life.

While saving others, Intezar was himself trapped when a burning shutter of a shop fell on him, not only did he got himself out but he also got more trapped people out of there safely.

In recognition of his bravery and courage, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry presented the award to soldier Intezar Ali and said that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and the services rendered to the people of Pakistan were matchless.