Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry business delegation to visit Belarus

An exports based high powered delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will soon visit Belarus to explore untapped potential for Pakistani exports there

This was decided in a meeting between LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Honorary Consul of Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday.

This was decided in a meeting between LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Honorary Consul of Republic of Belarus Walid Mushtaq here at Lahore Chamber on Tuesday. LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

Walid Mushtaq promised his full support for arranging meetings with their Belarusian counterparts. He said that Belarus had an ideal geographical location, adding that Belarus earned huge revenue from logistic cargo services. Pakistan should diversify its export destinations and come out of a few mainstream countries, he suggested and added that rightful alignment could pave a way to enhance bilateral relations of the two countries.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that despite having cordial and healthy relations, the trade volume between Pakistan and Belarus was merely around US$45 million, and the trade balance was heavily skewed in favour of Belarus as Pakistan imports from Belarus were around US$43.

2 million while its exports to Belarus were just US$1.37 million. "Pakistan is mainly importing tractors, tractor parts, potash fertilizers, tyres, synthetic yarn and synthetic fibres from Belarus," he added.

Irfan Iqbal said that there was tremendous potential for Pakistan to enhance its exports of value-added textiles, pharmaceutical products, surgical instruments, sports goods and leather products to Belarus. There was also a great scope to enhance collaboration in the fields of agriculture and energy.

He urged the Honorary Consul of Belarus to play role in identifying additional products which have the potential to be exported to Belarus from Pakistan. Since both the countries had very limited knowledge about each others economies, LCCI believed that exchange of trade delegations and single-country trade exhibitions could play a vital role in enhancing the trade volume between two countries.