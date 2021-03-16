UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Broadening Of Tax Base

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for broadening of tax base

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to broaden the tax base by supporting and encouraging the existing taxpayers who were backbone of the economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to broaden the tax base by supporting and encouraging the existing taxpayers who were backbone of the economy.

Talking to media here, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah claimed that business community was not evading taxes, adding that business community was the main source of revenue for the government.

He was of the view that support to the honest taxpayer would broaden the tax net; help increase revenues of the government and put the country to path of sustainable economic growth besides controlling the inflation.

Mian Tariq Misbah said, "Once the tax base is broadened to the required level, the country will get rid of indirect taxes. Lahore Chamber has always advocated for enhancing the tax base instead of relying on indirect taxes," he added.

He said that the FBR collected around Rs 2,473 billion in indirect taxes (Custom Duties, Federal Excise and Sales Tax) in 2019-20. The tax collection from indirect taxes was around 62 per cent of the total FBR's tax collection of Rs 3,997 billion in 2019-20. The major portion of indirect taxes came from Sales Tax, through which the FBR collected Rs 1,596 billion followed by Custom Duty Rs 626 billion in 2019-20.

The LCCI President mentioned that the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce had already assured business community that more indirect tax would be avoided.

He said that government should take measures to broadening the tax net and encourage the existing taxpayers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Business Chamber FBR Commerce Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court upheld trial court's decision ..

2 minutes ago

US homeland security head defends Biden immigratio ..

2 minutes ago

UK hot tub insurance claims bubble over during Cov ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns inciden ..

2 minutes ago

Federal capital with 414 new COVID-19 cases record ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Committed to Rescuing Citizen Kidnapped by ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.