Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Strategy To Control Dengue

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday urged the government to take immediate measures to control dengue spread that was becoming a big threat for the citizens once again

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said here that the government should direct all the district administrators to ensure anti-dengue spray in all localities.

He said that local administrators should avoid raids/fines on business premises as it was nothing else but to create panic. "Spreading awareness on dengue virus is a must instead of focusing challans and raids that create panic among the public regarding the diseases." He said that not only the government but all segments of society would have to play their role to eliminate this deadly virus.

Mian Nauman Kabir said the country had faced a massive challenge of COVID-19, struggling to cope with the calamity of floods and was not in a position to face another challenge of dengue.

He said that Punjab government should take all necessary measures for protection from dengue outbreak. He said, "We have to change our social habits for elimination of dengue." The LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that effective awareness should be created for adopting preventive measures against dengue at local level.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that an effective campaign against dengue should be ensured and instructions should be issued to all concerned departments and institutions for the protection from possible outbreak of dengue.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that district administrations, all over the province including Lahore, should be put on alert and be directed to ensure that the water should not accumulate in low lying areas and arrangements be made for its immediate drainage. He said that the Lahore Chamber was ready to play its due role in not only creating the much needed awareness about dengue virus but also make contributions for this social cause.

The LCCI President said that re-eruption of this virus was being witnessed. The deadly affects should be reduced by adopting right strategy. "We all need to equip the members of civil society with measures to deal with the problem beforehand. We must use all means of communication for aggressively launching anti-dengue campaign."The LCCI office-bearers said that it was not responsibility of the government alone to do everything. Every department, company and home had to come forward for controlling the outbreak of dengue virus. They stated that government must make arrangements in far-off districts to tackle the virus effectively.

