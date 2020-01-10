UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Concerned At Transporters' Strike

Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Friday expressed its deep concerns over transporters' strike, which was hitting exports, trade, industry and economy hard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Friday expressed its deep concerns over transporters' strike, which was hitting exports, trade, industry and economy hard.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad urged the government to resolve the issue through negotiations and said that continuous strike by the goods transporters had already caused loss of billions to the trade and industry as the trading goods had been stuck at Karachi Port Trust and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

They said that daily-wagers were struggling for a living while supply of essential items and edibles had been affected badly.

They said that at present when efforts were under way for enhancing exports, strike would reverse the government move aimed at economic revival of the country.

"Strike of goods transporters would not only cause hardship to exporters but the government would also be the ultimate loser," the LCCI office-bearers added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that if strike continues, no space would be left at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim for cargo ship to unload goods.

They demanded the government take stakeholders onboard and address the genuine issues of goods transporters at the earliest.

