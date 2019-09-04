UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation To Visit Faisalabad For Acquiring Land In SEZs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will visit Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on Thursday (tomorrow) to acquire land in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad would lead the delegation, while FIEDMC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Aamer Saleemi would brief the delegation about various ongoing development projects in Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M-3 Industrial City, according to a press release issued here Wednesday.

It was earlier decided that FIEDMC would reserve 100 acres of land for LCCI members who wanted to set up industry in SEZs and in this regard, the FIEDMC would also provide them all available facilities on priority.

LCCI President Almas Hyder also appreciated FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq role in this matter and he was of the view that the FIEDMC would help the industry generate economic activities by attracting foreign and local investors, besides enhancing volume to exports to meet the challenges of trade deficit.

It was also agreed that those interested companies and industrialists, who wanted to start their work immediately or wanted to purchase small piece of land, would be accommodated in M-3 Industrial City, while those interested parties aspired to work in SEZs under CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), would be provided land in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq also showed his willingness to set up a special information desk at LCCI to help and update those wanted to invest in SEZs.

Aamer Saleemi assured that FIEDMC would facilitate LCCI for acquiring land and setting up industry through one window operation. He added that new businessmen and investors were also investing in the industrial estate, particularly overseas Pakistanis from Dubai, United Kingdom, United States and other countries. The estate would host textile, pharmaceutical, food, cereal, cosmetics, electrical panel and power industries as well as rice processing factories, he mentioned.

