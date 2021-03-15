Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands business operations till 8pm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to review the decision of closing the businesses, markets and trade activities by 6pm as it would hit the already dwindling economy hard.

Talking to the media, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry called for extending the closing time of retail markets till 8pm.

They said that business community understood the severity of the situation and was ready to cooperate with the government to contain the pandemic by following the SOPs but shutting the businesses would not prove helpful in containing the virus.

As the cases surge, they cited, the governments across the globe were implementing necessary quarantines and social distancing practices and putting lockdowns. The extent and speed of collapse in activity and businesses that had followed was unlike anything experienced in their lifetimes, they said and added that there was uncertainty about its impact on people's lives and the businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a lot depended on the decisions of the government from now on, adding that the government had closed the markets on Eid last year which were resulted in loss of billions of rupees for the business community.

The people had invested so much for the upcoming Ramadan and Eidul Fitr season and the recent lockdown would prove lethal if the government did not change the decision of closing the markets at 6pm, the LCCI office-bearers said, asserting that commencing of the vaccination in the country had also gave hope to finally gettingrid of the pandemic.

The LCCI urged the government to let the businesses operate with strict implementation of SOPs rather than closing them which would hurt the economic situation of the country.