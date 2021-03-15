UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Business Operations Till 8pm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:06 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands business operations till 8pm

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to review the decision of closing the businesses, markets and trade activities by 6pm as it would hit the already dwindling economy hard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to review the decision of closing the businesses, markets and trade activities by 6pm as it would hit the already dwindling economy hard.

Talking to the media, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry called for extending the closing time of retail markets till 8pm.

They said that business community understood the severity of the situation and was ready to cooperate with the government to contain the pandemic by following the SOPs but shutting the businesses would not prove helpful in containing the virus.

As the cases surge, they cited, the governments across the globe were implementing necessary quarantines and social distancing practices and putting lockdowns. The extent and speed of collapse in activity and businesses that had followed was unlike anything experienced in their lifetimes, they said and added that there was uncertainty about its impact on people's lives and the businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a lot depended on the decisions of the government from now on, adding that the government had closed the markets on Eid last year which were resulted in loss of billions of rupees for the business community.

The people had invested so much for the upcoming Ramadan and Eidul Fitr season and the recent lockdown would prove lethal if the government did not change the decision of closing the markets at 6pm, the LCCI office-bearers said, asserting that commencing of the vaccination in the country had also gave hope to finally gettingrid of the pandemic.

The LCCI urged the government to let the businesses operate with strict implementation of SOPs rather than closing them which would hurt the economic situation of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Nasir Market Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Billion Ramadan

Recent Stories

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

38 minutes ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

38 minutes ago

Hafeez reiterates govt's commitment to provide max ..

1 minute ago

UAE participates in 52nd session of UN Statistical ..

1 hour ago

Orientation session for newly inducted 76 traffic ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.