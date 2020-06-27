UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Withdrawal Of Hike In POL Prices

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 06:19 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called upon the government to withdraw the recent hike in POL (Petrol, oil and lubricants) prices, apprehending that it would increase cost of doing business and industrial production in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called upon the government to withdraw the recent hike in POL (petrol, oil and lubricants) prices, apprehending that it would increase cost of doing business and industrial production in the country.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said in a media statement that there is no denying the fact that oil prices were on the rise in the international market, but instead of passing on this surge to masses, the government should cut the number of taxes on petroleum products as the fuel is the engine of growth.

He said that if fuel would be heavily taxed, the entire economy would suffer, citing that only because of high cost of doing business in Pakistan, a large number of industrial units had already shifted their units to other countries.

Irfan Sheikh said that it is not the industrial sector alone but the agriculture sector would also suffer. "Pakistan agriculture sector is engine of growth and increase in petroleum prices will increase the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel is being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery. Similarly, the cost of thermal power generation by private sector will also go up," he apprehended.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that a huge quantum of electricity is being generated through thermal means and after increase in petroleum prices, the electricity tariff will also increase. They mentioned that whole industry is suffering due to coronavirus, the raise in POL prices will hit the industry and businesses hard.

Pakistan Petrol Electricity Business Agriculture Oil Market Media Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

More Stories From Business

