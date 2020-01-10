Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses concern on transporters' strike

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed deep concern over the transporters' strike that is hitting exports, trade, industry and economy hard and has urged the government to resolve the issue through negotiations

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed deep concern over the transporters' strike that is hitting exports, trade, industry and economy hard and has urged the government to resolve the issue through negotiations.In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that continuous strike by the goods transporters has already caused loss of billions to the trade and industry as trading goods are detained at Karachi Port Trust and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.They said that daily wagers are struggling bread and butter while supply of essential items and edibles raising the threat of food crisis in the country.

They said that country is already facing a number of economic challenges. They said that exports are also below the par while situation is bound to further aggravate as strike of goods transporters has given a big blow to the export-oriented industry.

They said that at present when we are talking to enhance the exports, strike would reverse the government's efforts aimed at economic revival of the country."Strike of goods transporters would not only cause hardship to the exporters but government would also be the ultimate loser as far as revenue collection is concerned", the LCCI office-bearers added.

He said that strike would virtually bring the exports and imports to a halt that would not only hit the exports hard but the industrial wheel would be stopped due to non availability of imported raw material.The LCCI office-bearers said that if strike continues, no space would be left at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim that's mean that cargo ship would not be able to unload their loads.They said that justified demands of the goods transporters should be met by the government to avoid any anarchy like situation.

They said that the government should take appropriate measures to avert any such strike in future as it is not only hitting the economy but also sending a very negative signal to the foreign businessmen who have invested in Pakistan.They said that the cash-starved businesses in Pakistan were already facing multiple internal and external challenges while the strike would add fuel.

They demanded of the government to take stakeholders onboard and address the genuine issues of goods transporters at the earliest.