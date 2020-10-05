Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for curtailing provincial level taxes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Number of taxes, particularly on provincial level should be curtailed to a minimum to support the businesses in the large interests of the economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Number of taxes, particularly on provincial level should be curtailed to a minimum to support the businesses in the large interests of the economy.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) president Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry during meeting with the delegation of Builders & Developers led by Sheikh Amjad Manzoor here on Monday.

They said that obstacles in doing businesses being faced by various sectors particularly construction need to be removed on priority basis in order to provide a favorable business environment to the business community. The LCCI president showed concerns with regard to vast commercial and residential land lying vacant due to coronavirus pandemic in construction activities and assured his full support to the builders and developers in highlighting their issues and problems.

Mian Tariq Misbah also informed that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Help Desk would be established at LCCI very soon which would be extremely helpful for the business community especially Builders & Developers.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan also assured his support in resolving their issues and said that although the government had facilitated the construction sector by announcing construction industry package, even then, he also feels obligatory to support them if they have any issues & problems.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the construction industry generated employment opportunities at grass root level and it also engaged more than forty more industries and it required special attention equal to its contribution in the economy.

Sheikh Amjad Manzoor congratulated the newly elected LCCI Management and assured his unconditional support. He hoped that LCCI would highlight the issues & problems being faced by this sector.

Earlier, LCCI Executive Committee Member Uzma Shahid, Maqbool Siddiqui, Kashif Bashir and Shireen Arshad Khan along with their respective delegations also congratulated the LCCI office-bearers and said that they were hopeful that the newly elected body would contribute in the betterment of businesses and the businesses community.

The delegates talked about the general issues related to the trade and industry including parking and encroachment issues and demanded of the government to devise a plan to curb the ever increasing parking space issue in the big commercial centers of Lahore.

The LCCI office-bearers said the LCCI always supports and encourages the women entrepreneurs, adding that the women's contribution in businesses would improve the economic situation in the country very quickly. They saidthe Pakistan women entrepreneurs were now trying and indulging in variousfields of businesses which was a very good sign.