Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for constructing new dams to avoid future floods

Keeping in view the worst human tragedies because of flash floods throughout the country, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to include the construction of dams in its priorities in order to prevent the worst destruction from future floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the worst human tragedies because of flash floods throughout the country, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to include the construction of dams in its priorities in order to prevent the worst destruction from future floods.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir told media here that if small dams were constructed in rain-fed areas of all the provinces along with big dams, such widespread destruction would not have occurred.

He said that economic losses inflicted by the deadliest floods were estimated over $ 40 billion while the intensity of prevailing floods was more than the previous ones.

"If the governments don't take precautionary measures and come into action with full force, the damage will be multiplied many times and will shatter very basis of the economy in the days to come," he apprehended.

Mentioning some reports and estimates by the international institutions, he said the agriculture sector was the major victim of the floods which contributed around 23 percent in the GDP.

The LCCI President added that because of vulnerability of agriculture sector, the government would have to make additional import agri products in general and cotton in particular with a collective worth of US $ 4 to 5 billion.

He said that the cotton sowing had been destroyed to a large extent which was a major raw material of the textile industry which contributed over 60 percent in the exports. He said that unavailability of cotton would negatively impact the textile exports and overall exports of the country would also drop.

He said that deadly floods had also caused massive damage to the rice crop which contributed around US $ 2.5 billion in the annual exports. The damages would result in loss of exports, reduction in GDP growth and higher CPI inflation.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that around 1000 people had lost their lives, while houses and agri land and more than 800,000 cattle had been perished while over 300 million people were sitting in the open sky. Water from flash floods would take three to four months to disappear after which there was a fear of epidemics.

He said that the existing situation was alarming and upcoming seemed to be terrible and the government and all the political parties must focus on the help of flood victims.

"Big and small dams at various locations in the country are the only solution to avoid the devastation by the floods in future," Mian Nauman said.

